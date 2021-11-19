How to Watch Auburn vs. South Florida Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the South Florida Bulls face the #21 Auburn Tigers from Yuengling Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

South Florida Bulls vs. Auburn Tigers

When: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The South Florida vs. Auburn game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on ESPN+?

You can watch the South Florida vs. Auburn game with ESPN+.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream South Florida vs. Auburn on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the South Florida vs. Auburn game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Auburn vs. South Florida Game Preview: No. 21 Auburn meets USF

No. 21 Auburn (2-0) vs. South Florida (2-1)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn visits South Florida in an early season matchup. Auburn has moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Morehead State and ULM last week. South Florida is coming off a 56-54 win over NC A&T on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith have led the Tigers. Green is averaging 17 points and six rebounds while Smith is putting up 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. The Bulls have been led by Caleb Murphy and Russel Tchewa. Murphy has averaged 9.7 points while Tchewa has put up 7.3 points and seven rebounds per game.GIFTED GREEN JR.: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: South Florida’s DJ Patrick has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 11.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only eight times per game this season.