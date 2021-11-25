How to Watch “South Park: Post COVID” Online For Free on Roku, Fire TV, & Apple TV
“South Park: Post COVID” is the first of many “South Park” streaming specials headed to Paramount+ and officially releases on Thursday, November 25. The boys are now all grown up and we’ll get to see how the pandemic affected the entire town of South Park — for better or for worse. You can stream it for Thanksgiving Day with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
How to Watch “South Park: Post COVID”
- When: Debuts Thursday, November 25
- Where: Paramount+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus
“South Park: Post COVID”
Comedy Central’s flagship show, “South Park” hasn’t had much of a presence on ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ due to an existing licensing agreement with HBO Max. While you’ll need the latter to watch already-aired episodes of “South Park,” Paramount+ is the only place to find Matt and Trey’s new animated specials.
In this special, the boys are grown up sporting five o’clock shadows and full-length torsos. How the pandemic and their teenage years affected their lives is yet to be seen, but it will be full of biting social commentary and Cartman’s impish humor.
The duo inked a 14-film deal with Paramount+ earlier this year, with two films expected to release in 2021, and two more every year thereafter until 2027. This deal will also outlast the HBO Max deal, so the South Park library will eventually join up with the animated specials at some point.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial
-
South ParkAugust 13, 1997
This vulgar animated series follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.
“South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” is a must-see movie if you enjoy this series. It shows off the musical inclinations that would later lead the creators to make “The Book of Mormon.” You’ll also enjoy the behind-the-scenes documentary, “6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park.”
