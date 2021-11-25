How to Watch “South Park: Post COVID” Online For Free on Roku, Fire TV, & Apple TV

“South Park: Post COVID” is the first of many “South Park” streaming specials headed to Paramount+ and officially releases on Thursday, November 25. The boys are now all grown up and we’ll get to see how the pandemic affected the entire town of South Park — for better or for worse. You can stream it for Thanksgiving Day with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “South Park: Post COVID”

“South Park: Post COVID”

Comedy Central’s flagship show, “South Park” hasn’t had much of a presence on ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ due to an existing licensing agreement with HBO Max. While you’ll need the latter to watch already-aired episodes of “South Park,” Paramount+ is the only place to find Matt and Trey’s new animated specials.

In this special, the boys are grown up sporting five o’clock shadows and full-length torsos. How the pandemic and their teenage years affected their lives is yet to be seen, but it will be full of biting social commentary and Cartman’s impish humor.

The duo inked a 14-film deal with Paramount+ earlier this year, with two films expected to release in 2021, and two more every year thereafter until 2027. This deal will also outlast the HBO Max deal, so the South Park library will eventually join up with the animated specials at some point.

