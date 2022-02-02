How to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 25 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a hiatus since 2019, “South Park” is finally returning for a regular season. During the series’ break, two specials, “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special” premiered on Paramount+. The show officially makes its return this week. The “South Park” season 25 premiere premieres live on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. PT/ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 25 Premiere

When: Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. PT/ET

TV: Comedy Central

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘South Park’

“South Park” is a comedy cartoon that follows four foul-mouthed friends in South Park, Colorado. The episodes are deliberately provocative, vulgar, and absurd. Either you love it or you hate it. The series has been renewed through 2027, so fans can look forward to the many more episodes still yet to come.

“South Park” season 25 kicks off with an episode titled “Pajama Day.” When the fourth-grade class is disrespectful toward their teacher, they miss out on Pajama Day. Cartman is seriously upset and rallies together with his classmates to fight PC Principal on the matter.

Comedy Central announced that “South Park” season 25 will begin with six episodes, but it’s unclear whether there will be more after the first six premiere. Most seasons of the show so far have had 10 episodes each with the exception of season 24 due to pandemic concerns.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “South Park” season 25 premiere live on Comedy Central using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

