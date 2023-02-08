How to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 26 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

For over 25 years, “South Park” has been serving up a unique mix of irreverent gross-out humor and oddly incisive political commentary. And this Wednesday, Feb 7, at 10 p.m. ET, the show launches its 26th season on Comedy Central . In the premiere episode, Cartman becomes jealous of the friendship developing between Kyle and Tolkien. Even all these years later, South Park keeps surprising us, so it’ll be very interesting to see where creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone take the series in the year 2023. You can watch Comedy Central with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 'South Park' Season 26 Premiere

“South Park” is a massively inappropriate and often offensive comedy that focuses on the adventures of a group of potty-mouthed children in the very odd town of South Park, Colorado. While, due to the last-minute nature of the show’s production, not much is yet known about what the show’s 26th season has in store, it’s sure to lampoon many of the biggest issues of today with South Park’s signature mix of crudeness and intelligence.

Created, written, and largely voiced by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the five-time Emmy winning series can currently be found streaming on Paramount+, which also holds 14 streaming-exclusive “South Park” events and the show’s many specials and movies.

Can you watch 'South Park' Season 26 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Comedy Central on Philo.

You can watch ‘South Park’ Season 26 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'South Park' Season 26 Premiere?

You can watch Comedy Central on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'South Park' Season 26 Premiere Trailer