How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and More

Joshua Thiede

Trey Parker and Matt Stone bring back the laughs with their third Paramount+ exclusive “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” Cartman clashes with his mother as the Colorado town faces a crisis that threatens its very existence! You can view the premiere of “South Park: The Streaming Wars” on Wednesday, June 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’

About ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’

Following in the footsteps of their last two Paramount+ exclusives, “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” Parker and Stone bring another round of fun as Cartman and his mom take center stage, battling it out over hot-dog home shenanigans. Though tight-lipped about further plot details, viewers can rest assured that those Colorado kids are going to be up to their woolen caps in trouble.

“South Park: The Streaming Wars” hits Paramount+ just in time for the titular series to celebrate 25 years of parody and satire. The film is the third release in a planned 14-film event exclusive to Paramount+, with a fourth installment scheduled for later this year. The series was also picked up by Paramount’s Comedy Central with renewals stretching to 2027, giving dedicated fans much more to look forward to.

Watch the premiere Wednesday, June 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ Premiere?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

Watch the 'South Park: Streaming Wars' Teaser:

