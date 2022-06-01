How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and More

Trey Parker and Matt Stone bring back the laughs with their third Paramount+ exclusive “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” Cartman clashes with his mother as the Colorado town faces a crisis that threatens its very existence! You can view the premiere of “South Park: The Streaming Wars” on Wednesday, June 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’

About ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’

Following in the footsteps of their last two Paramount+ exclusives, “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” Parker and Stone bring another round of fun as Cartman and his mom take center stage, battling it out over hot-dog home shenanigans. Though tight-lipped about further plot details, viewers can rest assured that those Colorado kids are going to be up to their woolen caps in trouble.

“South Park: The Streaming Wars” hits Paramount+ just in time for the titular series to celebrate 25 years of parody and satire. The film is the third release in a planned 14-film event exclusive to Paramount+, with a fourth installment scheduled for later this year. The series was also picked up by Paramount’s Comedy Central with renewals stretching to 2027, giving dedicated fans much more to look forward to.

In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence. The next exclusive event is coming to Paramount+ on June 1 in US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/NosVgIFL3w — South Park (@SouthPark) May 18, 2022

