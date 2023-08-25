How to Watch South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Georgia is one of the top destinations for high school football in the United States, and it’s easy to see why! The seventh-ranked team in the state this year is Carrollton High School, which will clash with South Paulding High on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. See some of the premier student-athletes in the state of Georgia face off with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Grisham Stadium | 202 Trojan Dr., Carrollton, Carroll County Ga.

Grisham Stadium | 202 Trojan Dr., Carrollton, Carroll County Ga. TV: NFHS Network.

NFHS Network. Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The South Paulding Spartans of Douglasville (Paulding County), GA, went 8-4 last season, and the team is looking to improve on that record in 2023. They’ll have to pick things up in a big way to do it, however, as the team dropped its season opener against Harrison by a score of 16-6. The team will need to refocus if it wants to beat seventh-ranked Carrollton this week.

The Carrollton Trojans went 14-1 last year, and figure to be major players in Georgia football once again in 2023. The team dropped its first game of the season to Langston Hughes by a score of 39-34, nothing to be ashamed at considering the number of four and five-star recruits that play for Langston Hughes. They’ll be looking to get back on track against the Spartans.

Sadly, no. The game will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer free trials to new or existing customers.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com