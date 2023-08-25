 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network High School Football Georgia

How to Watch South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

Georgia is one of the top destinations for high school football in the United States, and it’s easy to see why! The seventh-ranked team in the state this year is Carrollton High School, which will clash with South Paulding High on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. See some of the premier student-athletes in the state of Georgia face off with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game

About South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game

The South Paulding Spartans of Douglasville (Paulding County), GA, went 8-4 last season, and the team is looking to improve on that record in 2023. They’ll have to pick things up in a big way to do it, however, as the team dropped its season opener against Harrison by a score of 16-6. The team will need to refocus if it wants to beat seventh-ranked Carrollton this week.

The Carrollton Trojans went 14-1 last year, and figure to be major players in Georgia football once again in 2023. The team dropped its first game of the season to Langston Hughes by a score of 39-34, nothing to be ashamed at considering the number of four and five-star recruits that play for Langston Hughes. They’ll be looking to get back on track against the Spartans.

Can You Stream South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game for Free?

Sadly, no. The game will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer free trials to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream South Paulding vs. Carrollton High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Highlights of Carrollton's Loss to Langston Hughes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.