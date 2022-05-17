 Skip to Content
How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT, the Southampton face the Liverpool. The game is airing exclusively on USA Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Nationally the game will be streaming on USA Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Liverpool vs. Southampton Game Preview: econd-place Liverpool visit Southampton today at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a pivotal match for Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes, highlighting PL action across NBC Sports this week ahead of Championship Sunday (May 22).

Liverpool (86 points) are four points behind PL leaders Manchester City (90) with a game in hand as the season enters its final week. With a victory today, Liverpool would sit one point behind Man City entering Championship Sunday this weekend. Last Sunday, Manchester City drew West Ham, 2-2, to tighten the race for the Premier League title. Southampton – who are already guaranteed safety from relegation – lost to Brentford, 3-0, last weekend. Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Saint Mary’s Stadium.

