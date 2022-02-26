How to Watch Murray State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks face the #19 Murray State Racers from Show Me Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Murray State Racers

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Southeast Missouri State vs. Murray State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Southeast Missouri State vs. Murray State on ESPN+?

You can watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Murray State game with ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Preview: No. 19 Murray State plays Southeast Missouri State following Williams' 30-point performance

Murray State Racers (27-2, 17-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-16, 8-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Murray State takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after K.J. Williams scored 30 points in Murray State’s 76-43 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Redhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Racers are 17-0 in OVC play. Murray State is 24-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won 106-81 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Justice Hill led the Racers with 26 points, and Eric Reed Jr. led the Redhawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Redhawks. Reed is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Williams is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.