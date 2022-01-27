How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Southern Illinois Salukis face the #22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers from SIU Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on ESPN+?

You can watch the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois Game Preview: Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis take on conference foe Loyola Chicago

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -12.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis visit Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in MVC play Tuesday.

The Ramblers are 8-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the MVC with 34.7 points in the paint led by Chris Knight averaging 4.4.

The Salukis have gone 3-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 4.0.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Domask is averaging 15.8 points and four assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.