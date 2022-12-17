How to Watch 2022 Lendingtree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles face the Rice Owls from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Rice Owls

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription of Sling TV

The 2022 Lendingtree Bowl between Southern Miss and Rice will be airing on ESPN. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes ESPN in their Sling Orange Plan. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on fuboTV?

You can watch the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on Sling TV?

You can watch the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Southern Miss vs. Rice on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Southern Miss vs. Rice game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Rice vs. Southern Miss Game Preview: Southern Miss, Rice face off in Alabama's Lending Tree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Southern Miss (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Rice (5-7, Conference USA), Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST, ESPN

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Southern Miss by 6 1/2.

Series record: Tied, 6-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Southern Miss wants to finish with a winning record and Rice is hoping to capitalize on its first bowl appearance since 2014. It’s the Golden Eagles’ third bowl game in Mobile, and they’ve won the first two. They haven’t played in a bowl game since 2019. The only Rice player with bowl experience is placekicker Tim Horn. He handled kickoffs as a freshman at Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Rice’s blockers against a Southern Miss pass rush that ranks sixth nationally with 3.25 sacks per game and third with an average of 8.4 tackles for loss. Rice is led by veteran lineman Shea Baker. Southern Miss’s Dominic Quewon has nine sacks while Averie Habas has 12 tackles for loss. Five players have at least three sacks. Rice is allowing 2.5 sacks a game, 85th nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Miss: RB Frank Gore Jr., son of former NFL running back Frank Gore Sr., has 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. He has 219 receiving yards while throwing for 172 yards and a pair of TDs.

Rice: WR Bradley Rozner has 41 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 20.3 yards per catch and has five 100-yard games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Southern Miss WR Jason Brownlee is tied for No. 2 in program history with Mike Thomas and Quez Watkins with 10 career 100-yard receiving games. Brown’s 20 career touchdown receptions ranks fourth. … Rice has won the last two meetings after snapping Southern Miss’s five-game streak, 30-6, in 2020. … The first meeting, in 2007, resulted in a 31-29 Rice win. Current Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach James Casey played seven positions in the game. … Rice offensive lineman Shea Baker will play in his 55th consecutive game and make his 54th career start, matching the school record set by Gabe Baker (no relation) from 2010-14.