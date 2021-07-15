How to Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Online For Free, Without Going to Theaters

It’s been 25 years since Michael Jordan helped the Looney Tunes out of a tight spot in the original Space Jam. Now it’s round two and the stakes are higher than ever. Lebron James must lead Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the gang to victory against a powerful AI (Don Cheadle). Catch Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters on Friday, July 16, or stream it at home with HBO Max.

How to Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy For Free

When: Friday, July 16 at 12:01 am PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

You cannot get a free trial directly from HBO Max, but there are other ways to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy for free.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you have Hulu and have not tried HBO Max through Hulu, you can take advantage of a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max

Since HBO Max doesn’t have its own free trial, you can sign up for one month and watch Space Jam: A New Legacy before your subscription is up. Customers can save 15% when they pre-pay annually, meaning that later this year, you can watch all new release titles like “The Suicide Squad”, “The Matrix 4”, and “Dune.”

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About Space Jam 2

LeBron James’ son Dom has been trapped in digital space by a rogue AI, one that wants to challenge him to a basketball duel. In true Space Jam fashion, LeBron drums up a team of lovable ragtag misfits, with Spider-Man’s Zendaya playing Lola Bunny. As one might expect, the Looney Tunes game is a little … unconventional, and it’ll take some work before they’re ready to take on the AI’s superpowered roster of basketball pros. The ensuing battle of Tunes vs. Goons will define both LeBron’s relation with his family, and what it means to be yourself.

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Zendaya, Jeff Bergman, Gabriel Iglesias, Eric Bauza, Cedric Joe, and Khris Davis.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

A subscription to HBO Max without Ads is available for $14.99 / month, or $149.99 / year ($12.50 / month). Customers can save 15% when they pre-pay annually.

Does ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Cost Extra to Stream on HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max on July 16th, 2021 at 3:01am ET/12:01am PT.

When is ‘Space Jam 2’ Leaving HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be leaving HBO Max on August 16th, 2021.

How Many Times Can You Stream ‘Space Jam 2’?

As long as you remain a subscriber of HBO Max, you can continue to stream the movie as many times as you would like.

Can You Download ‘Space Jam 2’ Offline?

If you are a subscriber of HBO Max No Ads Plan, you can download and watch Space Jam: A New Legacy offline.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’?

You can stream the film on all devices HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2).