How to Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Taylor Sheridan’s latest show is almost ready for its Paramount+ debut! “Special Ops: Lioness” comes to the service on Sunday, July 23 with an explosive two-episode series premiere. The show centers on a group of women stationed on the front line of the CIA’s war on terrorism. As they coalesce into a lethal fighting unit, the women learn more about each other and what the mission truly means for each of them. You can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere

About ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere

“Special Ops: Lioness,” inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. Joe is incredible at her job, but the war at home is an ever-present part of life.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nichole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. When the agency flags the daughter of a suspected terrorist as a person of interest, it’s up to Cruz and Joe to identify her true motives.

Can you watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere Schedule

Paramount Plus will be airing ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, September 3, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Episode 2: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Episode 3: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Episode 4: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Episode 5: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Episode 6: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Episode 7: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Episode 8: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Can you watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1

    July 23, 2023

    Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program, is tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

