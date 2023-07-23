How to Watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Taylor Sheridan’s latest show is almost ready for its Paramount+ debut! “Special Ops: Lioness” comes to the service on Sunday, July 23 with an explosive two-episode series premiere. The show centers on a group of women stationed on the front line of the CIA’s war on terrorism. As they coalesce into a lethal fighting unit, the women learn more about each other and what the mission truly means for each of them. You can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere

“Special Ops: Lioness,” inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. Joe is incredible at her job, but the war at home is an ever-present part of life.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nichole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. When the agency flags the daughter of a suspected terrorist as a person of interest, it’s up to Cruz and Joe to identify her true motives.

Can you watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere Schedule

Paramount Plus will be airing ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, July 23, 2023

: Sunday, July 23, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, July 23, 2023

: Sunday, July 23, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, July 30, 2023

: Sunday, July 30, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, August 6, 2023

: Sunday, August 6, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, August 13, 2023

: Sunday, August 13, 2023 Episode 6 : Sunday, August 20, 2023

: Sunday, August 20, 2023 Episode 7 : Sunday, August 27, 2023

: Sunday, August 27, 2023 Episode 8: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Can you watch ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

