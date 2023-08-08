How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

About 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

It’s been 16 months since Miles Morales helped to destroy the Alchemax collider, and things have seemingly settled down on his Earth. But that changes abruptly when he meets the Spot, a mysterious villain who blames Miles for pulling away his normal life and forcing him to wander the multiverse after the collider’s destruction. Gwen Stacy arrives from another universe to help track the Spot, and introduces Miles to the Spider-Society, a collection of Spider-People from various realities.

As the threat to the multiverse increases, Morales realizes that there are certain events which, tragic as they are, cannot be changed if reality is to be preserved. A shocking revelation throws everything he knows into question, and sends Miles fleeing across the multiverse. Will he make it back to the Earth he grew up on? Don’t wait until December, when The Streamable predicts “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be available on Netflix to find out. Watch it today!

What devices can you use to stream 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'?

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer