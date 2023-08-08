How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Miles Morales is back for another world-bending trip through the multiverse in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The film is still piling up box office receipts in theaters, but fans of the web-slinger can stream it from home for the first time on Aug. 8 if they’re willing to buy it for $19.99 on Prime Video. It’s the first chance audiences have to own “Across the Spider-Verse” for themselves, so don’t wait! Head to Prime Video to snag it now!
About 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
It’s been 16 months since Miles Morales helped to destroy the Alchemax collider, and things have seemingly settled down on his Earth. But that changes abruptly when he meets the Spot, a mysterious villain who blames Miles for pulling away his normal life and forcing him to wander the multiverse after the collider’s destruction. Gwen Stacy arrives from another universe to help track the Spot, and introduces Miles to the Spider-Society, a collection of Spider-People from various realities.
As the threat to the multiverse increases, Morales realizes that there are certain events which, tragic as they are, cannot be changed if reality is to be preserved. A shocking revelation throws everything he knows into question, and sends Miles fleeing across the multiverse. Will he make it back to the Earth he grew up on? Don’t wait until December, when The Streamable predicts “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be available on Netflix to find out. Watch it today!
What devices can you use to stream 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'?
You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.