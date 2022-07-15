How To Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Nearly two decades in the making, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the biggest movie of 2021, defying pandemic concerns to gross over $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. After nearly eight months, the big-screen blockbuster starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and some of the most familiar faces from Spider-Man’s past is finally coming to streaming. Fans can watch the movie beginning on Friday, July 15 on Starz with a 7-Day Free Trial to STARZ.

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

About Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In the unlikely situation that you have not yet seen “No Way Home,” the film features Tom Holland’s web-slinger turning to Dr. Strange (Cumberbatch) for help after his secret identity as Peter Parker was revealed by Mysterio at the end of “Far from Home.” As they often do when dealing with magic, things go awry bringing a host of multiversal Spider-villains into a world where the Peter Parker that they know and loathe is nowhere to be found… at least at first.

Spider-Man: No Way Home December 15, 2021 When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life. The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.

The new interdimensional rogue’s gallery features Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from the Sam Raimi original Spider-man trilogy, while Jaime Foxx returns as Electro and Rhys Ifans is back as Lizard from the “Amazing Spider-Man” films.

Also joining the action — SPOILER ALERT — are erstwhile Spider-Men Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfied who travel across time and space to assist their Spider-Brother. There are also a handful of other important cameos, including one from a really good lawyer.

