How to Watch Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ Holiday Movie ‘Spirited’ for Free on Apple TV+

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, Apple TV+ has the perfect film for you to enjoy. “Spirited” is a modern remake of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” and features a hilarious star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer. The holiday musical comedy debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 18. Get cozy on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and watch “Spirited” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Spirited’

About ‘Spirited’

“Spirited” is a fresh take on a Christmas classic and follows a similar storyline with a few tweaks to make it stand out in the crowd of holiday flicks. In the movie, Clint Briggs (Reynolds) is the Scrooge who is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) on Christmas Eve. Like in Dickens’ version, the Ghost of Christmas Present hopes to change Clint’s attitude about the holidays, however, this doesn’t go as planned.

Clint flips the script on the Ghost of Christmas Present, sending him on a wild journey through his past, present, and future. Rather than focusing on Scrooge’s perspective this time, the tale is told from the ghosts’ point of view. Along the way, there are plenty of holiday music pieces and several other unexpected twists. This is one holiday film you don’t want to miss!

The Apple Original film is directed by Sean Anders, who also wrote it with John Morris. Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the talents behind the original songs, while Chloe Arnold is the choreographer.

Can You Stream ‘Spirited’ for Free?

If you’ve never subscribed to Apple TV+, you can stream “Spirited” at no cost, thanks to the 7-Day Free Trial. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99. Current subscribers can begin streaming the movie on Nov. 18 at no additional cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Spirited’ on Apple TV+?

“Spirited” is available to stream on Apple TV+, which can be found on most devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

