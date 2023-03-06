How to Watch ‘Spring Baking Championship,’ ‘Spring Baking Championship: Easter’ 2023 Season Premieres Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Spring Baking Championship,' 'Spring Baking Championship: Easter' 2023 Season Premieres

The new seasons of the seasonal baking shows premiere back to back. Up first is “Spring Baking Championship,” which begins with a special two-hour episode. Host Jesse Palmer gives 12 skilled bakers a task to create fun and festive baked goods. They must show off their expertise and wow the judges by focusing on spring themes and flavors. The judges include Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman. In the finale, the bakers are put to the ultimate test as they have to make a wedding cake for a couple. The best of the best lands a spot in Food Network Magazine and an impressive cash prize.

Immediately after the two-hour premiere, you can enjoy a new episode of “Spring Baking Championship: Easter,” which is hosted by Sunny Anderson. This series follows eight bakers as they participate in Easter-themed competitions. In one round, the contestants will prepare a crack-able dessert. Then, they go head to head to create fabulous Easter egg hunt cakes. Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young will determine who’s good enough to make it to the next round, and at the end of the season, someone will win the grand prize – a Golden Easter Egg.

Tune in to see what the talented bakers whip up while embracing the spring and Easter themes. You can also stream both series on-demand on discovery+ on the same day.

Can you watch 'Spring Baking Championship,' 'Spring Baking Championship: Easter' 2023 Season Premieres for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Food Network on Philo.

You can watch ‘Spring Baking Championship,’ ‘Spring Baking Championship: Easter’ 2023 Season Premieres with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What is the 'Spring Baking Championship,' 'Spring Baking Championship: Easter' 2023 Season Premieres episode schedule?

New episodes of “Spring Baking Championship” air Mondays from March 6 through May 8. This season of “Spring Baking Championship: Easter” features six weekly episodes, running from March 6 through April 10.

What devices can you use to stream 'Spring Baking Championship,' 'Spring Baking Championship: Easter' 2023 Season Premieres?

You can watch Food Network on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Spring Baking Championship,' 'Spring Baking Championship: Easter' 2023 Season Premieres Trailer