How to Watch ‘Squidbillies’ Season 13 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

‘Squidbillies’ returns with its final season. Watch as the hilarious and ridiculous Cuyler family destroy everything in sight with no consequences. The premiere episode airs on November 7 at 12 AM on Adult Swim. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Squidbillies’ Season 13 Premiere

About ‘Squidbillies’

‘Squidbillies’ is considerably different than ‘Squid Game’ but is just as violent. The show follows the Cuyler family and their everyday lives full of chaos, mutilation, and murder. They never get in trouble, however, since their friend Sheriff keeps them protected in a twisted alliance.

The characters are supposedly the last remnants of a federally protected endangered species, the “Appalachian Mud Squid,” which explains their interesting appearances. They all live in the southern Appalachian Mountains in Dougal County, home to deviants, gambling addicts, horrific killers, and, of course, the authentic Southern mountain squid.

Early Cuyler is the overall main protagonist of ‘Squidbillies.’ He will now be played by Tracy Morgan. Early is the father of Rusty and the son of Granny and Ga Ga Pee Pap Cuyler. He has at least three siblings: Lil Cuyler, Dr. Bug, Durwood Cuyler, and Shannon Cuyler. Early is a barely-literate ex-convict with an alcohol problem who loves to curse at every chance he gets due to his anger and violence issues.

This will be the final season of ‘Squidbillies’ and will feature two new episodes each week starting at midnight (ET/PT). There will be 10 episodes of “backwoods jackassery.”

How to Stream ‘Squidbillies’ Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the ‘Squidbillies’ Season 13 series premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.