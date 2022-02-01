How to Watch Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies face the #25 Davidson Wildcats from Reilly Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Davidson Wildcats

The St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure Game Preview: No. 25 Davidson visits Saint Bonaventure after Brajkovic's 22-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-5, 4-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Davidson plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points in Davidson’s 77-69 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 7-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is second in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hyunjung Lee averaging 5.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Brajkovic is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mike Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.