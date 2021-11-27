 Skip to Content
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. St. Bonaventure Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the #16 St. Bonaventure Bonnies face the Northern Iowa Panthers from Reilly Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

The St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on ESPN+?

You can watch the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game with ESPN+.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa game.

Northern Iowa vs. St. Bonaventure Game Preview: Northern Iowa faces tough test vs No. 16 SBU

Northern Iowa (1-3) vs. No. 16 Saint Bonaventure (5-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Saint Bonaventure presents a tough challenge for Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Saint Bonaventure is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Jalen Adaway and Dominick Welch have combined to account for 89 percent of Saint Bonaventure’s scoring this season. For Northern Iowa, Trae Berhow, Austin Phyfe and Tywhon Pickford have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Saint Bonaventure defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.7 percent, the 15th-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Iowa has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through four games (ranking the Panthers 271st).

