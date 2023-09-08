How to Watch St. Frances Academy vs. St. John Bosco High School Football Game Live Without Cable

St. John Bosco will be getting another visitor this week. One of the top teams in California high school football (and in the country) will get a visit from St. Frances Academy of Baltimore at on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. Both teams are named after saints, but you can bet this gridiron contest will be a hard-nosed fight to the finish by both teams! You can see all the action with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About St. Frances Academy vs. St. John Bosco

The top-ranked St. John Bosco are coming off a 48-12 win against Friendship Collegiate’s to put the team at three wins in a row in 2023.

A win against the No. 3-ranked team in the country would certainly be a confidence booster, but St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, Maryland hasn’t faired against other top-ranked teams like Chaminade-Madonna. The team is currently ranked No. 60 in the nation after losing all three opening games.

