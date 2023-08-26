 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

The St. Frances Academy Panthers are so good at high school football that they have to leave Baltimore to find worthy opponents! The Panthers head to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. this week to face the Chaminade-Madonna Lions on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon ET on ESPN. It’s a titanic matchup, high school or no, and fans can watch the game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game

  • When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon ET
  • Location: Brian Piccolo Stadium | 2801 SW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Fla.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game

The St. Frances Panthers only lost one game last season to IMG Academy, and they certainly won’t be intimidated by Chaminade-Madonna. The team has seven ESPN-ranked players coming back from last year’s team, and quarterback Michael Van Buren has already committed to play for the Oregon Ducks once he graduates.

Chaminade-Madonna won’t be backing down from a challenge, no matter how far the Panthers flew to get there. The team also lost just one of its games in 2022, and it features six players ranked by ESPN. They’re led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, ranked ninth and committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes once he leaves high school. Chaminade-Madonna has won five Florida state titles in the past seven seasons.

Can You Stream St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game for Free?

Yes! Since St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna is airing on ESPN, fans can use a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM to watch the game free!

How to Stream Stream St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Stream St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch Highlights of St. Frances' Week 1 Tilt Against Buford (GA)

