How to Watch St. Frances vs. Chaminade-Madonna High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The St. Frances Academy Panthers are so good at high school football that they have to leave Baltimore to find worthy opponents! The Panthers head to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. this week to face the Chaminade-Madonna Lions on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon ET on ESPN.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon ET Location: Brian Piccolo Stadium | 2801 SW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Fla.

Brian Piccolo Stadium | 2801 SW 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Fla. TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN

The St. Frances Panthers only lost one game last season to IMG Academy, and they certainly won’t be intimidated by Chaminade-Madonna. The team has seven ESPN-ranked players coming back from last year’s team, and quarterback Michael Van Buren has already committed to play for the Oregon Ducks once he graduates.

Chaminade-Madonna won’t be backing down from a challenge, no matter how far the Panthers flew to get there. The team also lost just one of its games in 2022, and it features six players ranked by ESPN. They’re led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, ranked ninth and committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes once he leaves high school. Chaminade-Madonna has won five Florida state titles in the past seven seasons.

