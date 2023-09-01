How to Watch Friendship Collegiate Academy vs. St. John Bosco High School Football Game Live Without Cable

St. John Bosco will be getting a visitor this week. One of the top teams in California high school football (and in the country) will get a visit from Friendship Collegiate Academy of Washington, D.C. at on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. The visiting high school may be named “Friendship,” but you can bet this gridiron contest will be a hard-nosed fight to the finish by both teams! You can see all the action with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT Location: Panish Family Stadium | 13640 Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower, Calif., 90706

Panish Family Stadium | 13640 Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower, Calif., 90706 TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network

About Friendship Collegiate Academy vs. St. John Bosco

The Friendship Collegiate Academy Knights are coming off a 19-6 win against fellow Washington, D.C. school Dunbar. That was Friendship Collegiate’s first game of the season, and coach Mike Hunter knows he’s got work to do with his groups if they want to be one of D.C.’s best teams again in 2023.

A win against the third-ranked team in the country would certainly be a confidence booster, but St. John Bosco of Bellflower, CA is unlikely to go quietly. The team has already hit the 2-0 mark this year and is coming off a 20-7 win against Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas, which is also ranked in the top 25. It’ll be tough sledding for Friendship Collegiate against this California powerhouse.

Unfortunately, no. The Knights-Braves matchup will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, and that streamer doesn’t offer free trials.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Friendship Collegiate Academy vs. St. John Bosco on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com