How to Watch DePaul vs. St. John’s Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. John's Red Storm face the DePaul Blue Demons from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. DePaul Blue Demons

The St. John’s vs. DePaul game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DePaul vs. St. John's Game Preview: Saint John's (NY) plays in Big East Tournament against the DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm take on the DePaul Blue Demons in the Big East Tournament.

The Red Storm have gone 12-7 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) ranks third in college basketball with 18.2 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.4.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-14 against Big East opponents. DePaul has an 8-14 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Blue Demons won 99-94 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 39 points, and Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 18.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Jalen Terry is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.