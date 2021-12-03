How to Watch Kansas vs. St. John’s Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. John's Red Storm face the #8 Kansas Jayhawks from UBS Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The St. John’s vs. Kansas game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Kansas vs. St. John's Game Preview: No. 8 Kansas squares off against St. John's

No. 8 Kansas (5-1) vs. St. John’s (5-1)

UBS Arena, Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas visits St. John’s in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned victories this past weekend. St. John’s earned a 77-68 overtime win at home over NJIT on Saturday, while Kansas won 96-83 over Iona on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Jayhawks points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 68.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Storm have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. St. John’s has an assist on 62 of 92 field goals (67.4 percent) over its previous three games while Kansas has assists on 47 of 95 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Kansas offense has turned the ball over on 14.4 percent of its possessions, the 17th-best mark in Division I. 20.8 percent of all St. John’s possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Red Storm are ranked 264th, nationally).