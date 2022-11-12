How to Watch Lafayette vs. St. John’s Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the St. John's Red Storm face the Lafayette Leopards. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Lafayette Leopards

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The St. John’s vs. Lafayette game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Lafayette on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Lafayette game on Fox Sports 2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Lafayette on fuboTV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Lafayette game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Lafayette on Sling TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Lafayette game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Lafayette on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Lafayette game on Fox Sports 2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Lafayette on YouTube TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Lafayette game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

St. John's vs. Lafayette Live Stream

Lafayette vs. St. John's Game Preview: Lafayette visits Saint John's (NY) following Jones' 21-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Lafayette Leopards after David Jones scored 21 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 97-72 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

Saint John’s (NY) went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

Lafayette went 7-11 in Patriot action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leopards averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.