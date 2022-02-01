How to Watch Providence vs. St. John’s Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the St. John's Red Storm face the #17 Providence Friars from Carnesecca Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Providence Friars

The St. John’s vs. Providence game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Providence game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the St. John’s vs. Providence game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the St. John’s vs. Providence game.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the St. John’s vs. Providence game.

Providence vs. St. John's Game Preview: No. 17 Providence Friars play the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm, seek 6th straight victory

Providence Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-8, 3-5 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Providence will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Friars take on Saint John’s (NY).

The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. Saint John’s (NY) ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Aaron Wheeler shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Friars are 8-1 in conference matchups. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last meeting 83-73 on Jan. 8. Nate Watson scored 22 points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Red Storm. Wheeler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Al Durham is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Friars. Horchler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.