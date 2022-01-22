How to Watch Seton Hall vs. St. John’s Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the St. John's Red Storm face the #20 Seton Hall Pirates from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on Sling TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on YouTube TV?

You can watch the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream St. John’s vs. Seton Hall on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the St. John’s vs. Seton Hall game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Live Stream

Seton Hall vs. St. John's Game Preview: Seton Hall takes on Saint John's (NY) after Aiken's 28-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 2-4 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 2-3 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Bryce Aiken scored 28 points in Seton Hall’s 73-72 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 10-0 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) leads the Big East with 36.1 points in the paint led by Posh Alexander averaging 8.5.

The Pirates are 2-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.7.

The Red Storm and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie is averaging 21.1 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Red Storm. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Jared Rhoden is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Pirates. Aiken is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.