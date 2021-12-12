How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Los Angeles, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis plays Anaheim, looks for 8th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (15-9-5, second in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-8-4, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -155, Ducks +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Anaheim trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 10-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Ducks are 9-6-3 in conference matchups. Anaheim ranks 14th in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Anaheim won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 11 goals, adding 12 assists and recording 23 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 26 points. Trevor Zegras has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).