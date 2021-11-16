How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Phoenix, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Arizona faces St. Louis, seeks to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (1-13-1, eighth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-4-2, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -316, Coyotes +247; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona will try to break its three-game slide when the Coyotes play St. Louis.

The Blues are 4-1-1 against the rest of their division. St. Louis averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Justin Faulk leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 0-4-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 14.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, St. Louis won 7-4. Jordan Kyrou scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Robert Thomas has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Shayne Gostisbehere has 12 total points while scoring two goals and totaling 10 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).