How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Phoenix, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (22-42-5, eighth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (38-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.

The Coyotes are 7-11-2 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 16, Arizona won 3-2. Barrett Hayton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 62 total points for the Blues, 22 goals and 40 assists. David Perron has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Janis Moser: out (upper-body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).