How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of St. Louis and Boston, you can stream Bruins and Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues play the Bruins on 9-game win streak

Boston Bruins (46-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (46-20-10, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into a matchup with Boston as winners of nine consecutive games.

The Blues are 26-9-4 at home. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Vladimir Tarasenko with 33.

The Bruins are 23-11-3 in road games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on April 12, St. Louis won 4-2. Tarasenko recorded two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 55 assists and has 73 points this season. Tarasenko has 18 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has 71 points. Charlie McAvoy has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 5.4 goals, 10 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Nick Leddy: day to day (head), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).