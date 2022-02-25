How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Buffalo, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Sabres face the Blues on 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-14-6, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo enters the matchup against St. Louis as losers of four games in a row.

The Blues have gone 18-6-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 177 goals and ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 19.

The Sabres are 8-14-4 in road games. Buffalo is 22nd in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarasenko leads the Blues with 19 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 46 points. Brayden Schenn has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 38 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists. Alex Tuch has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).