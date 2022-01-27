How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Calgary visits St. Louis after shutout victory

Calgary Flames (20-12-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-12-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -135, Flames +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits St. Louis after the Flames shut out Columbus 6-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 23 saves.

The Blues are 19-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Flames are 3-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Matthew Tkachuk with 20.

The Blues takes on the Flames for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-25 in 36 games this season. Jordan Kyrou has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Johnny Gaudreau has 51 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Flames. Tkachuk has eight goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Flames: None listed.