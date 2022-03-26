 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Raleigh, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Carolina, looks to break home skid

Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-19-9, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Carolina looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Blues are 20-8-4 at home. St. Louis leads the Western Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas averaging 0.7.

The Hurricanes have gone 18-10-3 away from home. Carolina is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 28.

Carolina knocked off St. Louis 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 22 goals and has 61 points. Brayden Schenn has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-19 in 46 games this season. Aho has 7 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

