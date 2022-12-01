 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Raleigh, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues have a 4— record in games decided by one goal.

Carolina has a 10-5-1 record overall and a 7-3-4 record on the road. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 43 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored four goals with 15 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 10 goals with 14 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

