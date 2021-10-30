How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Chicago, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Chicago plays St. Louis on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (0-6-2, seventh in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-1-0, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -180, Blackhawks +153; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to St. Louis looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 12-11-5 at home. The Blues averaged 3.0 goals on 29.0 shots per game last season.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall with a 11-14-3 record on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks scored 38 power play goals on 175 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols).

Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Patrick Kane: day to day (health protocols), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).