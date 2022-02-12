How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Chicago, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Chicago after Schenn's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (17-23-7, seventh in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-14-5, fourth in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues’ 7-4 loss to the Devils.

The Blues are 9-5-2 against opponents in the Central. St. Louis has scored 155 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 17.

The Blackhawks are 3-9-4 against opponents in the Central. Chicago averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Chicago won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 goals, adding 25 assists and collecting 42 points. Schenn has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Patrick Kane has 43 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 32 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).