How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues Preseason Game Live Online on October 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In St. Louis and Chicago, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. If the channel does not show in your grid guide, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials to watch in the Bally Sports App.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Chicago, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

