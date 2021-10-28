How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Denver, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Colorado after shutout win

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (2-4-0, seventh in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-0-0, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +113, Avalanche -138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit St. Louis after the Blues shut out Los Angeles 3-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 34 saves.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home a season ago. The Blues averaged 29.0 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 17-9-2 on the road. The Avalanche recorded 354 assists on 197 total goals last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, St. Louis won 5-3. David Perron totaled two goals for the Blues.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (health protocols).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed).