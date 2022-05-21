 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Second Round: Game 3 Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

In St. Louis, Denver, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -172, Blues +145; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-1. David Perron scored two goals in the win.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a +70 scoring differential, with 309 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Colorado has a 56-19-7 record overall and a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche are 14-2-5 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Blues vs. Avalanche Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.