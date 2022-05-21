How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Second Round: Game 3 Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In St. Louis, Denver, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -172, Blues +145; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-1. David Perron scored two goals in the win.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a +70 scoring differential, with 309 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Colorado has a 56-19-7 record overall and a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche are 14-2-5 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).