How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Second Round: Game 4 Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In St. Louis, Denver, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Blues with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -165, Blues +141; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Artturi Lehkonen led the Avalanche with two goals.

St. Louis has a 49-22-11 record overall and a 16-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Blues are 28-8-5 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Colorado has a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play and a 56-19-7 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 50-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Lehkonen has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jordan Binnington: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).