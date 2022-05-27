How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Second Round: Game 6 Live Online on May 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In St. Louis, Denver, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Colorado visits St. Louis with 3-2 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -175, Blues +148; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Robert Thomas led the Blues with two goals.

St. Louis is 16-5-3 against the Central Division and 49-22-11 overall. The Blues have conceded 239 goals while scoring 309 for a +70 scoring differential.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche are fourth in NHL play with 308 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 27 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jordan Binnington: out (knee), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).