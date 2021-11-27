How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Columbus, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Columbus takes on St. Louis, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-6-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (10-7-3, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -169, Blue Jackets +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Blue Jackets take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 5-3-1 on their home ice. St. Louis ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

The Blue Jackets are 4-3-0 in road games. Columbus has scored 62 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 21 total points for the Blues, eight goals and 13 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-14 in 18 games this season. Jenner has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: James Neal: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.