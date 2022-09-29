How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Preseason Game Live Online on September 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- When: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Extra
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.
Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?
If you live outside of St. Louis and Columbus, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
