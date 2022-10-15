 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Columbus, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis faces Columbus in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -221, Blue Jackets +181; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall and 28-14-5 in home games last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 16-23-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.