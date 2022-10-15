How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Columbus, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis faces Columbus in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -221, Blue Jackets +181; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall and 28-14-5 in home games last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 16-23-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).