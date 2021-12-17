How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

In St. Louis, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Dallas, St. Louis, you can also stream St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars (13-11-2, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-8-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -132, Stars +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against St. Louis.

The Blues are 5-3-2 in division games. St. Louis is fourth in the NHL recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Stars are 4-3-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the Western Conference recording 29.6 shots per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 11 goals and has 25 points. Ivan Barbashev has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with nine goals and has 21 points. Jason Robertson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: None listed.