How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Dallas plays St. Louis on 4-game win streak

Dallas Stars (17-12-2, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-10-5, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -160, Stars +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Stars take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 7-4-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is fourth in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Stars are 9-8-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.

St. Louis knocked off Dallas 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 34 total points for the Blues, 13 goals and 21 assists. Tarasenko has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Robertson leads the Stars with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists. Joe Pavelski has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Dakota Joshua: out (health protocols), Scott Perunovich: out (health and safety protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: out (health and safety protocols).

Stars: None listed.