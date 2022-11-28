How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues’ 5-4 overtime win.

St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have gone 4— in games decided by a goal.

Dallas is 9-5-2 overall with a 5-2-2 record in Central Division games. The Stars have a +17 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 43 conceded.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 2-1. Kyrou scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored six goals with four assists for the Blues. Kyrou has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).