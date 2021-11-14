How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Oilers visit the Blues after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (10-3-0, first in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-3-2, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -115, Oilers -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers’ 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Blues are 8-2-2 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is the top team in the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas averaging 0.8.

The Oilers are 8-0-0 against conference opponents. Edmonton leads the Western Conference shooting 12.4% and averaging 4.1 goals on 32.8 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with six goals, adding seven assists and totaling 13 points. Thomas has 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 28 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: day to day (lower-body).