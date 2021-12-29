How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Oilers visit the Blues after Foegele's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Kraken.

The Blues are 12-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks eighth in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Oilers are 8-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Edmonton won 5-4. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 12 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 29 points. Ivan Barbashev has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 49 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 26 assists. Jesse Puljujarvi has four goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out (covid-19), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).

Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back), Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Darnell Nurse: out (covid-19), William Lagesson: out (covid-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (health and safety protocols), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).